Raja Shivaji, featuring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, is on track to become a clean success at the Indian box office. Mounted on a budget of 75 crore, the film smashed a record-breaking 57.7 crore during the opening week and has started its second week journey on a good note. It displayed an expected drop on the second Friday and raked in a strong number. In the meantime, it has surpassed Ved’s lifetime collection. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

On the second Friday, day 8, the historical action drama scored an estimated 3.6 crore. Compared to day 7’s 4.4 crore, it saw a 18.18% drop, which is understandable given the film has lost a significant chunk of screen/show count due to new releases. Overall, it has earned a solid 61.3 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 72.33 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 57.7 crore

Day 8 – 3.6 crore

Total – 61.3 crore

Becomes the 3rd highest-grossing Marathi film

With 61.3 crore, Raja Shivaji has surpassed Riteish Deshmukh’s Ved (61.2 crore) to become the third-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time at the Indian box office. It’ll also surpass Baipan Bhari Deva (76.28 crore) to claim the second spot. However, whether it beats Sairat (90 crore) to claim the first spot needs to be seen.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Raja Shivaji – 61.3 crore (8 days) Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore

More about the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, and directed, written, and produced by Riteish Deshmukh, released in theaters on May 1 in Marathi and Hindi, bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

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