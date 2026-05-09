I’m Not An Actor opened theaters on a small scale but created a lot of excitement thanks to positive audience word-of-mouth and admiration for its grounded storytelling. It was released in more than 95 theaters countrywide. The film’s opening highlights the viability of smaller, performance-driven movies when backed by gripping stories and outstanding performers in a time when big-budget commercial spectacles predominate.

As weekend numbers begin to unfold, industry observers will be closely watching whether I’m Not An Actor continues its upward momentum. For now, the opening performance has successfully set the tone for the film, marking a positive beginning for this Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer and once again proving that powerful performances and authentic storytelling continue to resonate with audiences across the country.

I’m Not An Actor: Box Office Day 1

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest release, I’m Not An Actor, has opened on a promising note, collecting 71 lakh on its first day at the box office. The film’s opening numbers indicate a strong start for the indie project, further highlighting the audience’s growing appreciation for content-driven cinema. A strong word-of-mouth might bring a good weekend as well!

Directed by Aditya Kripalani, I’m Not An Actor presents a unique concept that blends realism with introspective storytelling, staying true to the essence of indie filmmaking. The film’s opening collection becomes even more noteworthy considering its limited release strategy and highly controlled production cost.

I’m Not An Actor Budget

Mounted on a budget of 1.5 crore, the film has already recovered 47% of its budget in only 24 hours. If it maintains the pace, it might recover the entire budget in the first weekend itself! With Day 1 collections already touching nearly half of its production budget, the film has positioned itself as an encouraging example of how content-rich cinema can find both audience acceptance and box-office traction.

More About I’m Not An Actor

Headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film has already sparked conversations online, with audiences praising the actor’s layered portrayal and effortless screen presence. Social media platforms witnessed an influx of reactions from viewers calling the performance “raw,” “impactful,” and a reminder of Nawazuddin’s unmatched command over character-driven roles.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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