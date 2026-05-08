Raja Shivaji, featuring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, has wrapped up its first week at the Indian box office. After a historic start, the film kept the winning momentum intact not just on the weekend but also on weekdays. As a result, it comfortably went past the 50 crore mark in net collections and recorded the biggest opening week in the history of Marathi cinema. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The historical action drama opened at 12.4 crore, followed by 11.5 crore on day 2 and 13.1 crore on day 3. On the first Monday, day 4, it scored 6.2 crore, followed by 5.4 crore on day 5. On day 6, the film earned 4.7 crore, and yesterday, on day 7, it displayed a drop of just 6.38% and earned 4.4 crore. Overall, it has earned 57.7 crore net at the Indian box office in the first week. It equals 68.08 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 12.4 crore

Day 2 – 11.5 crore

Day 3 – 13.1 crore

Day 4 – 6.2 crore

Day 5 – 5.4 crore

Day 6 – 4.7 crore

Day 7 – 4.4 crore

Total – 57.7 crore

Raja Shivaji vs Sairat in the first week

With 57.7 crore, Raja Shivaji has become the first Marathi film to earn 50 crore or more in its opening week and also holds the record for the highest first-week collection. Talking about Sairat, the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, scored 25.5 crore in its opening week. So, if a comparison is made, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer made 126.27% higher collections than Sairat in week 1.

More about the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, and directed, written, and produced by Riteish Deshmukh, released in theaters on May 1 in Marathi and Hindi, bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

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