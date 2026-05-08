Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 continues to enjoy its share of audiences even after a long run in theaters. Yesterday, the magnum opus concluded its 50-day run, thus wrapping up the seventh week. From the opening day, the journey has been thrilling and has fully justified the extraordinary hype it generated in the pre-release phase. As per the recent update, the film has earned almost 1830 crore gross at the worldwide box office, which is a mammoth score to say the least!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 50 days?

Yesterday, on the seventh Thursday 9 (day 50), the Bollywood spy-action thriller added another 50 lakh to its kitty in India, bringing its seventh week total to 5.54 crore. Compared to the sixth week’s 12.5 crore, it displayed a 55.68% drop. Overall, it has amassed a mind-blowing 1177.82 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 1389.82 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 690 crore

Week 2 – 271 crore

Week 3 – 120 crore

Week 4 – 58 crore

Week 5 – 20.78 crore

Week 6 – 12.5 crore

Week 7 – 5.54 crore

Total – 1177.82 crore

It’s a historic success with over 420% ROI!

Dhurandhar 2 was made on a budget of 225 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 1172.82 crore net so far. So, in 50 days, it has recorded a historic return on investment (ROI) of 952.82 crore, equivalent to a staggering 423.47% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 225 crore

India net collection – 1177.82 crore

ROI – 952.82 crore

ROI% – 423.47%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

How much did it earn at the worldwide box office?

As mentioned above, Dhurandhar 2 has earned 1389.82 crore gross in India. The overseas run is almost over, with current gross earnings at 440 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 50-day worldwide box office collection stands at a colossal 1829.82 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 1177.82 crore

India gross – 1389.82 crore

Overseas gross – 440 crore

Worldwide gross – 1829.82 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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