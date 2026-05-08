Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, has wrapped up its opening week on an underwhelming note. After a solid start, the film needed strong momentum over the following days, but it failed to build it. As a result, though its collections look big in isolation, they are not up to the mark. In the meantime, it has emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing film for Mammootty at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 7!

How much did Patriot earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

On the first Thursday, day 7, the Malayalam spy action thriller dropped below the 1 crore mark for the first time in India, earning just 93 lakh. Overall, it has earned 26.98 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 31.83 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 41.5 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 7-day worldwide box office collection is 73.33 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 26.98 crore

India gross – 31.83 crore

Overseas gross – 41.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 73.33 crore

Becomes Mammootty’s 5th highest-grossing film

With 73.33 crore, Patriot has surpassed Turbo (72.76 crore) to become Mammootty’s fifth-highest-grossing film globally. Before concluding the run, it will comfortably surpass Madhura Raja (78.38 crore) as well to claim the fourth spot. Even Kannur Squad (81.9 crore) and Kalamkaval (82.02 crore) look beatable.

Take a look at Mammootty’s top 5 grossers at the worldwide box office (gross):

Bheeshma Parvam – 88.16 crore Kalamkaval – 82.02 crore Kannur Squad – 81.9 crore Madhura Raja – 78.38 crore Patriot – 73.33 crore (7 days)

Patriot is a failure!

Reportedly, Patriot was made on a budget of 125 crore, and against this cost, it needed a net collection of 125 crore to avoid being a failure. As of now, it has earned only 26.98 crore net, thus facing a huge deficit of 98.02 crore. With no scope of making a full recovery, the film has emerged as a major disappointment and secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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