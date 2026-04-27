Mohanlal is a superstar for a reason, and this May, he might just become the complete box office monster. With Patriot and Drishyam 3 arriving in May, we might witness a record that will be nearly impossible to break for upcoming films! The Malayalam film industry this year has been struggling despite a few profitable ventures like Vaazha 2, Aadu 3, and Bharathanatyam 2. However, Mohanlal is all set to take charge at the box office!

Aiming For Two 100 Crore Grossers?

The month of May is looking like a festival for Lalettan fans. With two of his most anticipated projects slated for release, all eyes are on the box office records of the superstar. Will the superstar deliver two 100-crore grossers in a single month, since both films seem to have high potential and are high on buzz!

Mohanlal Box Office

Since the pandemic, the box office landscape has changed quite a bit, but Mohanlal has already proven his mettle with two 100 crore grossers at the Indian box office. While L2: Empuraan earned 106.77 crore, Thudarum earned 122 crore. If both Patriot and Drishyam 3 manage to cross the 100-crore mark, the actor will hit a double century in a single month!

Hitting The 500-Crore Club!

Currently, the superstar’s performance in the post-pandemic era has been steady. Across 11 films released after COVID-19, his total India Net collection stands at a respectable 378.68 crore. With Patriot and Drishyam 3, he might aim for the 500 crore club, since he needs to earn 121.32 crore with two films!

For the unversed, Patriot is all set to arrive in the theaters on May 1, 2026, while Drishyam 3 will be arriving 2 weeks later on May 21, 2026.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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