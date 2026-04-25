Shah Rukh Khan is ready to reclaim his throne as the ‘King’ of the box office this December. As the new teaser of his upcoming film titled King has dropped, the release date has been announced as December 24, 2026. Now all eyes are on the opening day numbers! While SRK has been shattering records left, right, and center with his last two blockbusters, Pathaan & Jawan, he has a surprisingly easy target to achieve a new personal milestone this Christmas!

Will SRK Wear The Christmas Crown?

Shah Rukh Khan and the holiday season have always brought good numbers at the box office. However, looking at his previous track record, the best opening for an SRK Christmas release is a mountain that isn’t too high to climb. To beat the biggest Christmas opener of his career, he needs to surpass only 29.2 crore on Day 1, with his upcoming Christmas biggie!

KING Box Office

Given that SRK’s last two releases, Jawan and Pathaan, opened in the 50-70 crore range, a below 30 crore target seems like a cakewalk for the superstar. Currently, the record for Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest Christmas opener is held by Dunki (2023), which earned 29.2 crore on its opening day. Despite a clash with Salaar, the film sailed well!

6th Christmas Release!

KING will be the sixth Christmas release of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. It will be his second collaboration with Siddharth Anand, after Pathaan, and sixth with Deepika Padukone, after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan & Jawan, and mark the theatrical debut for Suhana Khan!

Looking at the scale and buzz of the film, it might not just beat the 29.2 crore mark; it might double it. If the film captures the mass audience as expected, we are looking at a record that will be rewritten by a massive margin.

Check out the opening day numbers of all the Christmas releases of Shah Rukh Khan’s career (India Net Collection).

Dunki (21-12-2023): 29.2 crore Zero (21-12-2018): 20.14 crore Don 2 (23-12-2011): 15.2 crore Trimurti (22-12-1995): 1.06 crore Darr (24-12-1993): 48 lakh

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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