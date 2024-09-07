While many thought the era of Shah Rukh Khan was over, the superstar made a sold comeback in 2023 and delivered three successes. That’s not it; he gave Bollywood its highest-grosser with Jawan. As the Atlee directorial completes one year today, scroll below for a quick flashback at its glorious box office collection and profits.

About Jawan

Jawan was an action thriller that featured Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles. He played the male lead along with his father, who teamed up to eradicate corruption from society. Nayanthara was seen as the female lead, while the other supporting cast included Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also made special appearances.

Jawan Budget vs Box Office Collection

Shah Rukh Khan starrer was mounted on a high budget of 300 crores. It earned a whopping 640.42 crores in its lifetime at the Indian box office, earning a profit percentage of 113.47%. It was the 11th most profitable film of 2024, while Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, The Kerala Story, and many others preceded it due to comparatively low budgets.

Worldwide Box Office Collections

At the global box office, Jawan became the 5th highest-grossing Indian film with earnings of 1163.82 crores. It is the only Bollywood film in the Top 5 apart from Dangal, which conquers the #1 throne. The action thriller witnessed a tremendous run in overseas circuits like North America and the GULF.

Scored 2nd biggest footfalls for a Shah Rukh Khan film

Jawan scored the second-highest footfalls in the post-Covid era. With 3.80 crores admissions, it was only after KGF Chapter 2 (5 crores).

Take a look at the top 5 footfalls in the post-pandemic era in the last 5 years below:

KGF: Chapter 2 (2022): 5 crores

Jawan (2023): 3.80 crores

Kalki 2898 AD (2024): 3.37 crores

Pushpa (2021): 2.41 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020): 2.12 crores

It was also the second film after Pathaan (3.49 crores) to score the biggest footfalls in Hindi cinema.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Trends): Scores A Smashing Century With Over 34% Jump, Becomes First Kollywood Film To Enter The 100 Crore Club In 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News