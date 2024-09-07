Stree 2 continues its rampage mode at the ticket windows. It has officially begun its fourth week at the box office and is bound to slow down. One cannot deny that Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer surpassed expectations on every single day of its theatrical run so far. But will it leave behind Pathaan this weekend? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The Stree sequel was released in theatres worldwide on Independence Day, 2024. It left jaws dropping on the floor by clocking in the best-paid previews in Hindi cinema. The journey has been incredible as it has already registered returns of 750%, but the run is far from over.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 23

After delivering the third-best week in Hindi cinema, Stree 2 witnessed a dip in collections and went below the 5 crore mark for the first time since its release. On day 23, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer brought in 4.84 crores, which is a 15% fall from 5.70 crores earned on the previous day.

The overall collections after 23 days stand at 531.27 crores.

Stree 2 vs Pathaan at the Indian Box Office

Pathaan made lifetime earnings of 543.22 crores in India. Stree 2 only needs around 12 crores more to achieve this milestone. With the first day of the weekend, the box office collections are expected to boost, given there are not many options at the ticket windows. If Amar Kaushik’s directorial manages to add 6 crores each day, it could easily surpass Shah Rukh Khan led action thriller.

And with that, Stree 2 will officially become the 7th highest-grosser in India. From there, it will be competing against Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal, which concluded its theatrical run at 554 crores.

