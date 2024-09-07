Thalapathy Vijay is currently the biggest superstar in the Tamil film industry. Yes, fans of other stars may argue, but with each film, Vijay proves that he’s the real boss. Not just in Tamil Nadu but even in overseas, the actor has been consistently raking in impressive numbers. Now, with his latest film, The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT), Vijay has achieved a phenomenal feat at the UK-Ireland box office. Believe it, even Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan have failed to achieve this feat.

Over the years, Vijay has built a massive fan base in the international circuits. Specifically, he has been a strong force in North America (USA and Canada), UAE-GCC and UK-Ireland. For Leo, these three major centers performed brilliantly, helping the film to hit the 200 crore mark in overseas. Now, once again, the actor has received solid support from these centers.

At the UK-Ireland box office, The GOAT opened brilliantly and raked in £389K, which equals 4.28 crores. With such a start, the film has secured the fourth-biggest Indian opening in the region. It surpassed big films like RRR, Pathaan, Jawan, Salaar, and Ponninyin Selvan 1. What’s more exciting is that even the top spot on the list is held by Thalapathy Vijay’s film.

Yes, Thalapathy Vijay‘s Leo tops the list of biggest Indian openers at the UK-Ireland box office with £576K (6.35 crores), as per trade analyst Nishit Shaw. With this, Vijay becomes the only Indian superstar to have two films among the top 5 Indian openers in the region.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian openers at the UK-Ireland box office (including premieres):

Leo – £576K (6.35 crores) Tiger 3 – £426K (4.69 crores) Kalki 2898 AD – £412K (4.54 crores) The GOAT – £389K (4.28 crores) RRR – £374K (4.12 crores) Pathaan – £319K (3.51 crores) Jawan – £307K (3.38 crores) Sultan – £271K (2.98 crores) Salaar – £264K (2.91 crores) Chennai Express- £258.5K (2.85 crores)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

