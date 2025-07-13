David Corenswet’s Superman has already beaten Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel with its opening-day collection. The latest movie is winning hearts all over, and the reviews are mostly positive. It is a new take on the DC superhero, which is fun and new. This is undoubtedly more kid-friendly. James Gunn’s new DCU movie was worth the wait. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The cast delivered a phenomenal performance, and Gunn is already cooking new projects. Lanterns about the Green Lantern Corps are in the making. Krypto is the most memorable character in the movie; his cuteness will leave everyone with sparkling eyes. David Corenswet’s movie also showcased Milly Alcock‘s Supergirl, and she, too, looked perfect for the role.

How much has Superman collected at the domestic box office on its release day?

Based on the data on Box Office Mojo, James Gunn-directed Superman collected $56.5 million on its Friday opening day in North America. This is the second-biggest Friday opening day of 2025, beating even Lilo & Stitch’s $55.9 million Friday opening day collection. It is only under A Minecraft Movie‘s $57.1 million Friday release day number.

Beats Man of Steel’s Friday opening day, achieving a new feat

David Corenswet played his role really well, and this reflects on the film’s release-day collection. The 2025 flick beat Man of Steel’s $44 million opening-day collection. For the uninitiated, Henry Cavill made his debut as Kal-El in the old DC Universe. Corenswet’s film recorded the biggest Friday ever for a solo Superman movie.

In addition, the film has collected the biggest opening day in James Gunn’s career, beating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s $56.1 million release day collection.

Opening weekend projection

Superman is still tracking to earn $130 million to $140 million during its three-day opening weekend in North America. It will be one of the biggest three-day opening weekends of the year. Undoubtedly, it will again beat Henry Cavill starrer Man of Steel’s $116.6 million opening weekend collection. David Corenswet’s character is more of a friendly neighbourhood Superman than the God-level superhero in the previous DC movies. The fans are intrigued and waiting to see the characters’ future in the new DCU.

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult’s starrer Superman was released on July 11.

