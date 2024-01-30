James Gunn and Peter Safran’s search for DC’s Supergirl finally ends with Milly Alcock securing the role. She and Meg Donnelly were the top contenders in the race for Kara Zor-El’s part. Gunn has confirmed the news on his social media handle, and the fans are responding positively to her news. Keep scrolling for more.

Milly is an Australian actress who rose to fame after starring in House of the Dragons as the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. She made her acting debut as a teenager in a romantic comedy, Wonderland. She has proved her talent in the HBO series and has a long way to go. She will get her stand-alone DCU film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Deadline broke the news of Milly Alcock securing the role of Supergirl in the new DC Universe. On his Threads account, James Gunn shared the news article and confirmed it. The Superman: Legacy maker wrote, “This one is true. Welcome to the DCU, Milly Alcock!” According to reports, Kara Zor-El is said to appear in David Corenswet‘s DCU film before her solo movie.

Check out James Gunn’s post about Milly Alcock joining the DCU here:

Post by @jamesgunn View on Threads

The people are positively taking the news of Milly Alcock as the new Supergirl in the DCU, and her fans from the House of the Dragon days feel they won. Here are some of the reactions people posted on X.

One user wrote, “Yeah, solid choice.”

Another said, “Breakout! The torch has passed!””

A user explained, “In my opinion, the casting of Millie Alcock as Supergirl is a wise one, especially given her standout performance in “House of the Dragon.” Let’s hope she shows her full potential as a great Supergirl in the DCU.”

One exclaimed, “This a great addition.”

This is followed by another saying, “I thought Donnelly was a better fit for the role, but I’m anxious to see how Alcock does.”

Another added, “James is choosing some awesome talent.”

One fan wrote, “”Such a great choice I was rooting for Milly!!!!””

And, “Yes!!!! Long Live Targeryan Supergirl””

If reports are confirmed to be accurate and Supergirl does appear in the upcoming Superman: Legacy, then Milly Alcock will join the cast in Georgia soon as Supergirl. Her solo movie, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, is still being developed.

James Gunn’s Gunn’s Superman: Legacy will hit the big screens in 2025.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Daniel Craig Regretted Doing This Angelina Jolie-Led Movie: “The Script On That Was All Over The F*cking Place”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News