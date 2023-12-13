The House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer has left everyone waiting eagerly for what’s to come, and before it’s here, let’s brush your knowledge on it in connection to Game of Thrones. Firstly, the series is set over 150 years before Game of Thrones took place. Therefore, the characters from GOT might not appear in this spin-off, but the houses in GOT are also present in the HOTD. The show’s primary focus is the Targaryens and their downfall, but other Houses have appeared in the first season, and more will be seen in the upcoming one. From Lannisters to Baratheons and Starks, here’s a quick guide.

The first season of the HBO series was just a tease and had set the stage for the Dance of the Dragons to begin. Besides the ancestral roots of the GOT families, the prophecy of Fire and Ice is also addressed in the 2022 series. Like its predecessor, this HBO series also garnered a huge fan following.

House of the Dragon Season 2’s first official teaser came out a few days ago at the CCXP 2023. It gave the audience glimpses of the embroiling Westeros just before the civil war among the Taragryens. People have already been divided into two sides, the Greens and the Blacks. Lucerys Velaryon’s death has drawn the last straw, and the Dance of the Dragon will finally begin in Season 2.

Today, we bring you the characters from the House of the Dragon and their connection to the Game of Thrones characters.

Rhaenrya & Daemon’s Connection to Daenerys & Jon

Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen are the two central characters in House of the Dragon. Daenerys and Jon were the major characters in Game of Thrones; Danny and Jon are the direct descendants of Rhaenyra and Daemon, as only their sons Aegon III and Viserys II Targaryen survived the civil war.

Borros Baratheon and House Baratheon In Got

Lord Borros Baratheon supports the Greens, i.e., the Hightowers, and that side of the Targaryens in the civil war. He is said to have a son named Royce and would probably be the one from whom Game of Thrones’ House Baratheon happened. It comprised of Robert, Stannis, and Renly.

However, the Baratheons in GOT also have a connection with the Targaryens as Robert’s grandmother was one, and she was related to King Viserys II Targaryen. Viserys II was the son of Rhaenyra and Daemon.

The Hightowers of HOTD & GOT’s Gerold Hightower & Margaery Tyrell

Alicent Hightower and Otto Hightower are two significant characters in the HOTD series, but their descendants were not seen very much in Game of Thrones. In Season 6 of GOT, we saw Ned Stark fighting someone at the Tower of Joy, that was Ser Gerold Hightower, who descended from Otto’s nephew Ormund. The Hightowers are also connected to the Tyrells in GOT, as Lady Alerie Hightower was Gerold’s great-niece and the mother of Margaery and Ser Loras Tyrell.

The Starks

The Straks played a significant role in Game of Thrones and are an essential ally of the Targaryens in House of the Dragon. We saw Lord Cregan Stark mentioned in HOTD’s Season 1 finale. Ned, Robb, Sansa, Arya, Bran, Rickon, and Jon descend from Cregan.

HOTD’s Lannisters Twins & GOT’s Twins

House Lannister is among the wealthiest Houses in the HOTD and GOT world. We have seen the twins Jason and Tyland Lannister in the Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith-led HBO series related to the Lannisters in GOT. To be more specific, Jason Lannister is the direct descendant of Tywin, who is the father of Cersei, Jamie, and Tyrion. For the people who are unaware, Jamie and Cersei were twins.

HOTD Season 2’s Jeyne Arryn & Jon & Robin From GOT

As per Screen Rant’s report, Lady Jeyne Arryn is set to appear in season 2 of House of the Dragon and supposedly has a vital role in the future. Lady Jeyne, although never married, is succeeded by her cousin Joffrey Arryn, and Jon and Robin Arryn are descendants of Joffrey.

Lord Commander Ryam Redwyne’s Connection to GOT’s Olenna Tyrell

Olenna Tyrell is one of the iconic characters in Game of Thrones, and it seems she is related to Lord Commander Ryam Redwyne. However, there is a catch: since Ryam was Kingsguard in HOTD, he was forbidden from getting married; hence, he had no direct descendant. Redwyne’s nephew became the Lord of the Arbor during the Civil War and is mostly Olenna Tyrell’s ancestor.

House of the Dragon Season 2 will be released in 2024. Check out its first official trailer here:

