American actress Kate Micucci, who is known for playing Lucy in The Big Bang Theory, reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent surgery for the same. She opened up about her illness in a recent video and shared that it was weird because she never smoked a cigarette in her life. Many showed their concerns for the actress as well.

Besides being an actress, Kate is also a musician and a part of the musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates. Her acting credits in television include NBC’s Four Kings, guest cameos in Malcolm in the Middle, ‘Til Death, and more. She also had recurring roles in Scrubs and Raising Hope. Scroll below to know the deets.

The Big Bang Theory alumna Kate Micucci shared the news of her surgery because of lung cancer on her TikTok account. In the video, she said, “Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok. I’m in the hospital, but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. ” She continued, “It was a surprise… They caught it really early.” Kate then mentioned how she had never smoked a cigarette in her life; therefore, being diagnosed with lung cancer shocked her. As per reports, smoking is said to be the primary cause of lung cancer, but there have been cases like Kate’s that show that it happens to non-smokers as well.

Kate Micucci also said it’s great that the doctors caught and treated the ailment early. The Big Bang Theory star assured her fans that she is all good now; it’s been a trip and she will return to her regular self soon.

Kate’s video is all over the social media platform X. She is sporting a short haircut, wearing large-rimmed specs, and a hospital gown. Micucci could also be seen walking with a saline drip attached to her hand. The netizens have showered their blessings on the actress.

One of the users wrote, “That’s a terrible shock, but so glad she is getting through and past it, hopefully. She’s been fantastic in everything I’ve seen her in.”

Another said, “So sorry for her, but fortunately, it was in an early stage; sometimes disease just appears from nowhere; cancer is one of those associated to hereditary factors, and all of us can suffer it even if our lifestyle is relatively healthy. Hopefully, she recovers fast and completely.”

A fan wrote, “She is a wonderful performer, and I so hope she makes a full recovery – and they give her primo drugs!”

Many wished for her speedy recovery and said, “God bless! May she get well soon and be free of pain.”

And “Sending hugs & prayers.”

Check out Kate’s video posted on the Hollywood Horror Museum’s page here:

The dear sweet @katemicucci is recovering from cancer surgery. She truly is one of the dearest kindest funniest people on this Earth, so we definitely recommend it sending love and virtual hugs and prayers. pic.twitter.com/PgjQY0yP4d — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) December 10, 2023

For the unversed, Kate Micucci played Kunal Nayyar‘s Raj’s love interest, Lucy, in the sixth, seventh, and tenth seasons of The Big Bang Theory. The hit series is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

