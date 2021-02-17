The Big Bang Theory debuted on CBS in 2007 and continued to run till 2019. The sitcom had 12 successful seasons and made the characters of Sheldon, Penny, Leonard, Raj, Howard and others a part of our daily life.

Raj Koothrappali played by Kunal Nayyar is an Indian boy and has a condition where he can’t talk to women while in a sober state. As who continue watching the show, you start loving him more and more as keeps on getting more entertaining than before.

Kunal Nayyar aka Raj has given us innumerable funny moments in the show, but do you know he was cast in the show for his charm?

Co-creator, Bill Prady once in an interview with Buzzy Mag talked about casting Kunal for The Big Bang Theory and said, “When we were casting for that part, we were casting for an international member of the ensemble, [because] if you go into the science department at a university, it’s not [just] Americans. It’s one of the most international kinds of communities. So we saw foreign-born people. And so we saw people who were Korean and Korean-American and Latino. And then Kunal came in and it was like Jim – it was just Person Number Eight on a day of Twenty-Seven people, and he was charming.”

Bill also revealed that some of the actors were not the first choice for the roles they played. “You know we did the pilot twice, right? We did the pilot, and then we did it again a year later, and we kept Johnny and Jim. The amazing thing about the ensemble on The Big Bang Theory is all writers talk about writing away from actors in other experiences.” he said This means trying to narrow down the number of characters in a scene. Prady finds it delightful “to be on a show where you have [so many] performances where you want to write toward them, where you say, ‘Can we add this character? This character would have a great point of view in this scene’ and you want more of them. It’s a deep bench.”

Apart from Kunal Nayyar, The Big Bang Theory also starred Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Raunch and Simon Helberg.

