Dakota Johnson is one of the most sought actresses in the West. The beauty has been a part of many successful projects but it was Fifty Shades Of Grey that brought her overnight fame. Being a celebrity comes with its own perks, but when it comes to the Our Friend actress, she’s high maintenance.

From owning luxurious cars to expensive houses, here are Dakota’s 5 most prized possessions:

Luxurious Abodes!

Dakota Johnson recently was reported to have moved into a Malibu house. The actress is living with her boyfriend Chris Martin and the property cost them a whopping $12.5 million. Apart from that, she also is a proud owner of a three-bedroom, three-bathroom Sunset Strip home which she bought in a $3.55 million off-market deal in January 2016.

The Beasts!

Rumour has it that Dakota Johnson prefers different cars for different occasions. She often takes her Mercedes-Benz E 350 while on her way to the gymming sessions. On the other hand, for long drives and similar occasions, it is her Audi S Q5 that comes to play. To add on, Our Friend actress also owns a CL-class Mercedes Benz and a Porsche Cayenne. The beauty has previously revealed that she likes her beasts to be big, black and a little German!

The Gucci Obsession!

It isn’t a hidden fact that Dakota can totally go Gucci from head to toe even for Grocery shopping. This has literally happened in the past when she was spotted running errands in Malibu. From a Gucci bucket bag to loafers – it was all the fashionista inside of us desires. Gucci outfits for red carpet events, ankle boots for day outings are amongst other ‘casual’ stuff that she often invests in!

Diamonds Are Her Bestfriend!

If you think it is just cars and clothing that attract Dakota, you’re wrong. The beauty is a regular customer at Forevermark Diamonds and Cartier. You might often see Dakota Johnson mesmerizing you with her simplicity at red carpet events, but a true gem lover will not be able to keep their eyes off her huge diamonds! That’s a signature statement, not every celebrity can make.

Turning Heads With Her Big-Budget Outfits!

Every woman loves clothes, but when it comes to Dakota – it often turns out of our league sort of deal. She’s an avid lover of Gucci, Chanel, Dior, Valentino and everything high-priced you can think of. She radiates glamour even in her day-to-day life.

Which of the prized possessions of Dakota Johnson are you most jealous of? Share with us in the comments section below.

