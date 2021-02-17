Wakanda Forever, two words but emotions that can’t be expressed in just a few. Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman released three years ago on this same day, and the rest, as they say, is history. While the film is a revolutionary move for the complete Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are today on Twitter to celebrate the film that broke boundaries for many things. As we speak, Twitter is hailing the pad and remembering Chadwick as the hero he was. Read on to know everything you should and also know what the fans have to say about the same.

Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael Jordon, Shuri Wright and the ensemble released on February 17 2018. The film brought a man of colour as a superhero in the centre of a Marvel flick, and that changed the tide of representation for good. The movie is hailed for many things from its responsible representation of women, to the discussion around colour.

Today fans celebrate the movie that was a hit in all senses. Talking about Black Panther fans are reminiscing the memories of the film and watching it in the theatres. A Twitter user wrote, “3 years ago today Black Panther was released. Such a phenomenal moment for representation for everybody but especially the Culture. Still feels weird to think that Chadwick is gone. RIP to the Legend & King.”

Another wrote, “3 years ago was the premiere of black panther with Chadwick Boseman this person was born to play Black Panther ever since he was the best actor and the friends and the family they respect him and it’s been an honor for him in the MCU May rest in peace my king you’ll be missed.”

There are thousands remembering Chadwick Boseman and the actor he was. One of the tweets read, “On the anniversary of the day I saw Black Panther in theaters I’d like to take the time to thank Chadwick Boseman for all he did to make the movie happen. Although I walked out a Killmonger fan, Chadwick will always be a true king in real. #RIPChadwickBoseman #WakandaForever.”

Below are few reactions compiled:

i can’t believe it’s already been 3 years since black panther hit our screens, rest in power Chadwick 💜 pic.twitter.com/hYcpD7tHLU — canyon watermelon🍉 (@tpwk3000) February 17, 2021

3 years back today black Panther was released. And I got shocked when I came to know that while shooting of this movie he was fighting colon cancer my respect rised up for him 😢

#chadwick pic.twitter.com/K5RFUPsaPY — MD AFFAN AFSAR (@affan_afsar) February 17, 2021

3 years ago today Black Panther was released. Such a phenomenal moment for representation for everybody but especially the Culture. Still feels weird to think that Chadwick is gone. RIP to the Legend & King 🤴🏿 🙌🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/c8HSFgZhry — I Am B Hunter (@Movie_Messiah) February 17, 2021

3 years ago was the premiere of black panther with Chadwick Boseman this person was born to play Black Panther👈 ever since he was the best actor and the friends and the family they respect him and it's been an honor for him in the MCU May rest in peace my king you'll be missed pic.twitter.com/YjxQKpvQPU — Jimmy Ramos (@jimmylegends34) February 17, 2021

On the anniversary of the day I saw Black Panther in theaters I’d like to take the time to thank Chadwick Boseman for all he did to make the movie happen. Although I walked out a Killmonger fan, Chadwick will always be a true king in real. #RIPChadwickBoseman #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/HLTdOMLbTR — G.O.A.T of Tsushima 🐐⚔️👺 (@Mushythemack) February 17, 2021

I'm happy that Black Panther is celebrating its 3 year anniversary today but sad because Boseman is no longer with us. He was such a gifted actor and wonderful man. My favorite films of his are: 42, Get On Up, Black Panther, Da 5 Bloods, and Marshall. #Chadwick #BlackPanther — Ryan (@AvengIrRy11) February 16, 2021

Tell us your favourite Black Panther memory in the comments section below. Stick to Koimoi for more!

