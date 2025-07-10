Amazon Prime Video’s latest action flick, G20, has pulled in huge numbers despite a lukewarm response from critics. The movie, released on April 10 and led by Viola Davis, wasted no time climbing to the top of Nielsen’s movie chart in its debut week, Deadline reports.

Since then more than 50 million viewers have watched it, placing it among Amazon MGM Studios’ biggest action hits and that puts it in the same league as titles like The Beekeeper, Road House, and Uncharted.

‘G20’ starring Viola Davis is the #1 movie on Prime Video worldwide. pic.twitter.com/c78MCkA5g7 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 12, 2025

What is G20 About?

Davis plays President Sutton, who is thrown into a high-stakes crisis when terrorists seize control of a G20 summit.

The film is based in Budapest, where an ex-Australian Special Forces soldier Edward Rutledge (Antony Starr) and his mercenaries chase a woman to steal a $70 million crypto wallet, ultimately drugging her. Meanwhile, US President Danielle Sutton (Viola Dais) deals with her rebellious daughter Serena, prompting Sutton to bring her family to the G20 summit in Cape Town. At the summit, Sutton promotes a digital currency initiative to aid African farmers. Rutledge and his team seize the hotel, taking world leaders hostage.

Sutton, Agent Manny Ruiz, and others escape, while her husband Derek (Anthony Anderson) rescues their children. Rutledge uses deepfakes to spread propaganda and boost crypto markets. Sutton fights back, evading capture and planning a counteroffensive. In a final showdown, Rutledge kills leaders, injures Derek, and tries to escape with Serena. Sutton sacrifices herself to stop him, knocking both out of a helicopter and subsequently killing him. The crisis ends with Worth exposed as a traitor, Sutton’s plan adopted by the G20 and her family safe back in the White House.

G20 Draws Mixed Reviews but Viewers Keep Watching

Despite the movie’s popularity, the Rotten Tomatoes score dipped from 58% to 56% over time, and audience reactions haven’t been much better, with a rating stuck around 46%.

One viewer tweeted, “G20 was a pretty unremarkable movie. Maybe a 4/10. Viola Davis acting was great as always but that’s about it. Everything was pretty predictable.” Another opined, “Heads of state is a better movie than that G20 nonsense.”

G20 was a pretty unremarkable movie. Maybe a 4/10. Viola Davis acting was great as always but that’s about it. Everything was pretty predictable. — Thad Castle (@SimbaNeverLion) July 10, 2025

Heads of state is a better movie than that G20 nonsense. — إبراهيم”5’ Roc da 5 (@ibrahimroc) July 6, 2025

A third added, “Wasted my time with this G20 movie,” while someone else added, “G20 is such an unserious movie🤣 very entertaining tho.”

Wasted my time with this G20 movie — Kobby. (@kobby_osam) July 3, 2025

G20 is such an unserious movie🤣 very entertaining tho — KUTTHROAT BILLY ⁶𓅓 (@thewordsmith0) June 28, 2025

