General Hospital is one of the longest-running and most popular soap operas on American television. The show has a horde of interesting characters, one of which is Maxie Jonas, played by Kirsten Storms. But regular viewers of the soap would have noticed that she wasn’t in recent episodes.

Instead, actress Nicole Paggi was seen playing the role in the last couple of episodes. It seems like that might be the case even in the future, as Kirsten has other plans on her menu at the moment. Here’s what we know about the actress and her decision to be done with filming for the remaining year.

General Hospital: Is Kirsten Storms Taking A Hiatus As Maxie Jonas?

Kirsten took to her Instagram account to share the news and reveal the timeline of events. She revealed that she had a chat with Frank Valentini, the producer, in March. “I had a conversation with him about my reasons for wanting to move, and my desire to not leave the show,” the soap star said.

It has been confirmed that Kirsten has taped her episodes for the year and will not be back on set until next year since she is moving. She revealed how, in a job like this, it’s assumed that you will be let out of your contract if you leave the state. “GH did not do that, which is kind of amazing.”

Kirsten continued that she asked for some time off and taped her scenes for the year towards the end of June, which are expected to air in November or December. Until then, she is on a hiatus and focuses on her move and her life in general with her daughter. The actress then also teased an arc.

Kirsten revealed, “I promise you the storyline they have going on until my return to Port Charles is kind of incredible. You guys are going to freak out, actually.” She also thanked the executives and team working on General Hospital for being supportive and understanding towards her reasons.

She ended the explanation video asking fans not to believe anything until they hear it from her and to take everything they read online with a grain of salt since “people like to say a whole bunch of stuff.” Kirsten captioned the Instagram video, “I’m very excited to be making Tennessee my home!”

“I can’t wait to return to GH, once Harper and I are settled in our new town. I plan on documenting as much of this new journey on my social media as I can. It’s always been a dream of mine to move to a place like this, it’s hard to believe it’s really happening,” the caption of the post finally concluded.

