Jean-Claude Van Damme is best known as one of the most iconic action stars of the ’80s and ’90s. With high-kicking roles in films like Bloodsport, Kickboxer, and Universal Soldier, he earned his place as a martial arts legend on screen. The superstar carries an impressive tough-guy impression. However, many fans are unaware that he once ventured into an entirely different genre when he made a guest appearance on Friends. Yes, Van Damme made a surprise cameo on Friends, which sadly turned out to be a rather awkward experience.

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Memorable Cameo On Friends

The year was 1996. Friends was at the height of popularity, and every big-name celebrity wanted to make a cameo on the show. Jean-Claude Van Damme became one of the most prominent guest stars. He featured in Season 2, Episode 13, “The One After the Super Bowl: Part 2.”

On the set of a film being shot in New York City, Van Damme plays a fictionalized version of himself and attracts the attention of both Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). As the two friends vie for his attention, a lighthearted rivalry starts. Rachel steps in when Monica is too shy to approach him, creating a classic Friends situation filled with awkward moments and hilarious misunderstandings.

For years, the only thing I knew Jean Claude Van Damme from was his cameo on Friends. Now every time I see him in a movie, I inevitably say, “I can crush a walnut with my buttcheeks.” pic.twitter.com/Zem2cCDEdu — Jess (@jessipop2k) November 30, 2024

Why Jean-Claude Van Damme Feels Embarrassed About His Friends Cameo

Though Friends fans remember the episode fondly, Van Damme himself doesn’t share quite the same sentiment. In a candid interview with The New York Post, the action star opened up about how he really felt watching himself on the show years later.

“My acting is so bad,” he admitted. “I look so like a ham. Like, ‘Hey, girls.’ … It’s like, I’m ashamed of myself.” Van Damme, who wasn’t very familiar with Friends before appearing on the show, confessed that he wasn’t entirely sure about his role and the sitcom setting.

The actor even recalled a moment when both Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox ended up kissing him on the lips. He admitted that the kisses from both actresses left him feeling a bit out of place, making him unsure how to react. “I was on the set, and those girls, they go and they kiss me and they kiss me on the lips. I didn’t know what to do, how to do … It was strange. They were very nice,” he added.

Van Damme described the event as “a good memory” overall, despite his embarrassment. He even praised the cast and the seamless filming process. “They were very open because they did the show every day,” he said. “It was amazing.”

Jean-Claude Van Damme didn’t leave the best impression while working with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on Friends. Van Damme had a guest role on the NBC sitcom in 1996, portraying a version of himself in “The One After the Superbowl: Part 2.” pic.twitter.com/WdZP8AOBCn — Sumiya Hs (@2mg8lsu8mi0y2a) May 11, 2024

Even though Jean-Claude Van Damme may not be proud of his Friends cameo, fans still find it a memorable and enjoyable pop culture moment.

