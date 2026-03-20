Scream 7 is on track to set a new box-office benchmark worldwide. It has become the highest-grossing Scream movie within a month and is now eyeing the worldwide total of another popular franchise movies. It is now on track to beat the worldwide total of the OG Final Destination movie. It will elevate its moral standing, and if things go its way, the 7th Scream movie might even beat Final Destination: Bloodlines. Read on for more.

Scream 7 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the 7th installment collected $872k on this Wednesday at the domestic box office. It has dropped by 24.7% from last Wednesday in North America. The film recently became the highest-grossing Scream movie domestically, surpassing $100 million. The domestic total of the film is $109.5 million.

Scream 7 is also performing decently at the international box office. It adds 38% to the movie’s global total. Internationally, the film stands at $67.1 million, bringing its domestic cume to $109.5 million, for a worldwide total of $176.6 million. It will move closer to the $200 million global milestone this weekend. Its collection will decline this weekend with the release of Project Hail Mary.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $109.5 million

International – $67.1 million

Worldwide – $176.6 million

Scream 7 is set to beat the OG Final Destination

Scream 7 has surpassed four out of six films in the Final Destination franchise. The 2026 slasher movie is now set to beat The Final Destination at the worldwide box office. It grossed $186.1 million worldwide. Scream’s latest installment is around $10 million away from surpassing the global haul of The Final Destination.

How does it stack up against the Final Destination films?

Final Destination: Bloodlines – $317.8 million The Final Destination – $186.16 million Scream 7 – $176.6 million Final Destination 5 – $157.88 million Final Destination 3 – $118.89 million Final Destination – $112.88 million Final Destination 2 – $90.94 million

Neve Campbell starrer Scream 7 was released on February 27.

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