Scream 7 is very close to crossing the $100 million domestic box-office milestone soon. The strong run of the latest Scream film has helped it beat three of the Final Destination movies at the worldwide box office. Both the franchises are popular and have established fan bases. Today, we compare the seventh installment to the six Final Destination films at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Scream 7’s box office collection so far worldwide

The slasher film has collected a solid $1.6 million on its second discounted Tuesday, with a 63.6% drop from last Tuesday. It has registered the second-biggest Tuesday discount day in the Scream franchise. After this second Tuesday, the domestic total of the film has hit the $95.9 million cume. It will soon cross $100 million, becoming the 4th Scream movie to do so.

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Scream 7 collected $55.17 million at the international box office. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total has crossed $150 million within two weeks. The film is eyeing a $120-$130 million run at the domestic box office. Globally, it is expected to cross the $200 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $95.9 million

International – $55.2 million

Worldwide – $151.1 million

Surpasses 3 of the six Final Destination movies worldwide

The American horror franchise comprises six films and has been lauded for its innovative premise, with Death itself as the villain rather than the usual slasher figure. 2025’s Final Destination: Bloodlines is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, and Scream 7 is still far from beating it, but it has beaten three of the Final Destination films already, including the first one.

Here’s how Scream 7 stacks up against the Final Destination films

Final Destination: Bloodlines – $317.8 million The Final Destination – $186.16 million Final Destination 5 – $157.88 million Scream 7 – $151.1 million Final Destination 3 – $118.89 million Final Destination – $112.88 million Final Destination 2 – $90.94 million

Scream 7, starring Neve Campbell, was released in theaters on February 27.

