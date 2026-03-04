Only the bravest of the brave have survived watching horror movies, one of which is the Scream series. With a touch of slasher, the Scream series has been loved and hailed since its classic days. First making its horrifying presence felt in 1996, the Scream movies went on to build a cult following. With Ghostface becoming an iconic mask and symbol, the franchise released its fabulous entry this year, Scream 7. However, which Scream entry is the most appreciated film? If that’s what you are thinking, we are here with a list, ranking all seven outings of the Scream films.

Before the killer finds out it’s a discussion about his murders, let’s hop onto a ride that will have you visit the classic days. Here are the Scream movies ranked according to the Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Movies from the Scream Franchise Ranked

Scream 2

Director: Wes Craven

Wes Craven RT Score: 83%

83% Streaming On: Prime Video & Netflix

Plot: The release of Scream 2 within a year of its predecessor proved that the franchise was about to leave a legacy. Released in 1997, the film starred Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. This entry of Scream focused on the murder mystery of two college students. What’s horrifyingly intriguing is that the killer is a copycat murderer, and he is on the loose. Sidney and Gale are joined by a few friends who try to figure out the gruesome events.

Scream

Director: Wes Craven

Wes Craven Rotten Tomatoes Score : 78%

: 78% Streaming On: Prime Video & Netflix

Plot: Coming to the very beginning of all things evil. The first Scream film was released in 1996, which intrigued audiences with the stories of characters Sidney Prescott, Gale, David Arquette’s Dewey Riley, Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis, and the charming Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker. Directed by Wes Craven, the events begin in the small town of Woodsboro, where the people wake up to screams of murder and a killer who is unidentified and has made way too many appearances, making nobody feel safe.

Scream 6

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett Rotten Tomatoes Score : 77%

: 77% Streaming On: Paramount+

Plot: The very young and talented Jenna Ortega was reintroduced as Tara Carpenter in Scream 6. Joining her are Melisa Barrera, as well as Ulrich and Cox, who reprised their roles from the previous entries. This film depicts a hunt of the survivors of the Woodsboro murders, who wish to have a fresh start, but fate brings them face-to-face with another serial killer.

Scream (2022)

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett Rotten Tomatoes Score : 76%

: 76% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: With the introduction of fresh faces, the murders were given a kickstart. This was the first time Ortega and Barrera made their fabulous entry in the Scream franchise. They were joined by a list of talented actors, including Mikey Madison, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, and more. The story of 2022’s Scream, or Scream 5, revolves around the character Sam Carpenter, played by Melissa Barrera, who returns to Woodsboro as her sister is attacked by the old-school killer Ghostface. However, the mystery leads them to a shocking revelation from the past.

Scream 4

Director: Wes Craven

Wes Craven Rotten Tomatoes Score : 61%

: 61% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Released in 2011, Scream 4 depicted the events around Sidney Prescott’s character, who returns 15 years later to the cursed town of Woodsboro. However, her return is not as pleasing, as it only triggers a new series of murders. Joining Campbell is the classic cast, including Cox, Arquette, and Hayden Panettiere.

Scream 3

Director: Wes Craven

Wes Craven Rotten Tomatoes Score : 45%

: 45% Streaming On: Prime Video & Netflix

Plot: Every film brings in a new killer. However, none of the others match this Ghostface’s killer instincts. Towards the end, we learn the most disturbing revelation: the Ghostface is none other than a close one who knew most of the secrets. The third entry in the Scream series again stars Campbell and Cox, with a few new names, including Parker Posey, Patrick Dempsey, Scott Foley, and others.

Scream 7

Director: Kevin Williamson

Kevin Williamson Rotten Tomatoes Score : 31%

: 31% Streaming On: Currently in Theaters

Scream 7 is the entry that is currently stunning everyone at the movie theaters. What’s interesting in Scream 7 is that Matthew Lillard has joined the franchise after years, portraying Stu Macher. He will be seen alongside Campbell, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, and Isabel May. Although it has a catchy storyline with a fresh cast, the movie has seemingly failed to impress the critics.

