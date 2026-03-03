20th Century Studios faced a setback as Psycho Killer failed to draw crowds, but the studio’s January horror thriller Send Help continues to hold firm in North America more than a month after release. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film is now closing in on its break-even target while playing in 2,500 theaters across the region.

Send Help Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, Send Help has collected $87.4 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. Domestic earnings form the bulk of that total, contributing 68.5% with $59.9 million. International markets have added $27.5 million.

Send Help Box Office Summary

North America – $59.9 million

International – $27.5 million

Worldwide – $87.4 million

The film began its run with a solid $19.1 million debut from 3,475 theaters in its first weekend. The following weeks confirmed audience interest, with collections of $9 million, $8.8 million, and $4.4 million over the next three weekends.

Send Help Maintains Top 10 Spot Despite Scream 7 Release

Even during the latest weekend, when Scream 7 posted a record-breaking opening, Send Help held firm. Earnings dipped only 35.3%, bringing in $2.8 million despite losing 300 theaters last Friday. The per-screen average stood at $1,138, a sign that demand remains active. The film continues to rank among the top 10 performing titles in North America.

Break-Even Target At The Box Office & Final Domestic Projection

Reaching break-even will require around $100 million globally, a figure that now appears achievable. With its present earning rate, Send Help is projected to close its domestic theatrical run between $65 million and $70 million, positioning it as a profitable play for 20th Century Studios.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

