Paramount’s new horror release Scream 7 stormed the North American box office with a record-breaking debut, while Sam Raimi’s thriller Send Help continues to draw solid numbers across the region. In the middle of these strong performers, 20th Century Studios’ latest horror entry, Psycho Killer, has gone in the opposite direction. Released on February 20, the film, directed by Gavin Polone, recorded the biggest 2nd-weekend drop of the year so far, placing it among the steepest declines seen in recent memory.

Psycho Killer Fails to Gain Ground at the Box Office

According to Box Office Mojo, Psycho Killer has collected only $2.3 million against a production budget of less than $10 million. Earnings have come entirely from the domestic market, as the film has not secured an international rollout. The numbers reflect a troubling start for a studio release that aimed to compete in a crowded horror corridor.

Opening Weekend Numbers Showed Weak Audience Turnout

Daily grosses paint an even tougher picture. The film has not crossed $1 million on any single day. Its highest single-day total remains around $728K, earned on release day. During its opening weekend, Psycho Killer brought in $1.6 million from 1,100 theaters, translating to a per-screen average of $1,466. The film landed in 11th place among the region’s top titles, a modest ranking that suggested limited audience appeal.

Massive 81.4% Second Weekend Drop Sets Unwanted Record

The second weekend’s numbers delivered a severe blow. Earnings fell by 81.4%, bringing in only $300K from the same 1,100 theaters. The per-screen average dropped to a worrying $272. Such an 81.4% decline marks the steepest fall of the year so far and places Psycho Killer among the worst second-weekend drops on record.

Psycho Killer: Cast, Storyline & Rotten Tomatoes

The film follows a police officer on her mission to take down a serial killer known as “the Satanic Slasher” after he murdered her state trooper husband. It stars Georgina Campbell, James Preston Rogers, and Malcolm McDowell.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 12% critic rating, while the audience score is 35%. Such figures often influence casual moviegoers deciding where to spend their ticket money.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

