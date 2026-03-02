Sony’s animated feature GOAT continues to dominate the global box office. Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the film holds firm at No. 2 in North America and continues to perform strongly overseas, even after the record-breaking debut of Scream 7 from Paramount Pictures. Playing in 3,863 theaters across the region and in over 50 markets internationally, GOAT refuses to lose ground.

GOAT Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has collected $130.4 million worldwide against a production budget of $80-$90 million. Numbers place the movie on course to cross $150 million by next weekend. Such a run gives it an outside path toward its estimated break-even target of around $200 million, keeping the financial story very much alive.

Domestic earnings account for a significant share of the total. GOAT has pulled in $73.9 million in 17 days, representing 56.7% of its worldwide total. International territories have added $56.5 million, contributing the remaining 43.3%.

GOAT Box Office Summary

North America – $73.9 million

International – $56.5 million

Worldwide – $130.4 million

Weekend Drops Show Strong Audience Retention

Opening weekend delivered $27.2 million over three days, setting a strong early tone for the sports animated comedy. The second weekend followed with $16.8 million. Competition intensified with Scream 7 dominating headlines and Wuthering Heights holding its own, yet GOAT delivered $12 million in its latest frame. The drop stood at only 28.8%, with a per-screen average of $3,106, signaling solid audience retention.

Global Performance Keeps $150-200 Million Target In Sight

Global figures add further strength to its campaign. Overseas markets generated $9.3 million this weekend, despite a 44.1% dip, positioning the film to cross the $150 million milestone by next week.

Current projections estimate a final domestic total between $115 million and $130 million. Worldwide expectations hover close to the $200 million mark by the end of its theatrical run, reinforcing GOAT as one of the season’s most durable box office players.

GOAT Plot & Cast

The ensemble voice cast includes Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Jennifer Hudson, and Stephen Curry, among others.

The film follows an anthropomorphic goat named Will Harris, who aspires to become the greatest of all time at a basketball-like sport known as roarball.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Scream 7 Box Office: Opening Weekend Sets Franchise Record, Ranks Among Biggest Horror Debuts Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News