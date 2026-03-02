Wuthering Heights continues to hold firm in global and domestic theaters despite fierce competition from GOAT and the newly released Scream 7. Released on February 13, the romantic drama is playing across 78 international markets and in 3,221 theaters in North America, maintaining a wide footprint as new challengers crowd the market.

Wuthering Heights Nears $200 Million Worldwide Box Office Mark

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has collected $192 million worldwide against an $80 million budget. Only $8 million stands between the film and the break-even line, along with the milestone of becoming the first movie of the year to cross $200 million globally.

Domestic earnings stand at $72.3 million, contributing 37.7% of the total. International markets dominate with $119.7 million, delivering 62.3% of the overall haul and carrying the film through competitive weeks.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Summary

North America – $72.3 million

International – $119.7 million

Worldwide – $192 million

After delivering the highest opening weekend numbers ($32.8 million) for a romantic movie in the post-COVID era, the film saw a 57.3% drop in its second weekend, bringing in 414 million.

The latest frame tells a steadier story. Earnings dipped 50.3%, adding $6.9 million even after losing 461 theaters from its total count. Per screen average reached $2,158, a solid figure considering the loss of premium large formats.

Scream 7’s Record-Breaking Opening Impacts Premium Screen Count

The arrival of Scream 7 changed the box office landscape fast. The horror sequel stormed North America with a record-breaking $64.1 million opening weekend. Premium large screen formats, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema, shifted to the slasher, limiting high-priced ticket sales for Wuthering Heights. Even with fewer screens and reduced format access, the romantic drama continues to draw audiences who prefer character-driven storytelling over jump scares.

International Box Office Strength Amidst Global Competition

Internationally, the film also contends with GOAT and billion-dollar holdovers like Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash. Even so, it posted a strong $15.6 million overseas this weekend, marking only a 40.7% drop from the last frame.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Projections

Current projections place the film’s final domestic total between $100 million and $110 million, with a worldwide finish ranging from $250 million to $280 million. Such numbers would mark a significant comeback for Margot Robbie, whose post-Barbie follow-up last year failed to meet expectations.

All signs point to Wuthering Heights crossing $200 million in the coming days, sealing its place as one of the year’s early success stories.

Wuthering Heights: Cast, Plot & Ratings

The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively, alongside Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles. Set in the Yorkshire moors, the story follows the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

Both critics and audiences have responded positively to the film. Based on 227 reviews, Wuthering Heights holds a 64% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. And from more than 250 verified ratings, it has an 84% Popcornmeter rating.

Wuthering Heights Official Trailer:

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

