The 2026 Valentine’s Day weekend turned out to be a special one for the North American box office. It’s been years since this three-day period featured no sequels among the top five titles. The lineup was impressively diverse, led by Solo Mio ($6.5 million), Send Help ($8.8 million), Crime 101 ($14.2 million), GOAT ($27.2 million), and the weekend’s top grosser, Wuthering Heights, which collected a strong $32.8 million during the February 13-15 period, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

Wuthering Heights Is 2026’s Top-Grossing Film

On Monday, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s steamy romance added another $5.2 million, pushing its current domestic total to $38 million. Combined with its $45 million international haul, Emerald Fennell’s big-screen adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel now stands at $83 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual global chart.

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $38 million

International: $45 million

Worldwide: $83 million

This brings us to the key question: what worldwide total does Wuthering Heights need to hit its estimated break-even point before the film begins turning a theatrical profit? Let’s break down the numbers.

Wuthering Heights – Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

The film reportedly cost around $80 million (excluding marketing costs). Using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, Wuthering Heights would need to earn roughly $200 million worldwide to reach its theatrical break-even point.

At the time of writing, the film stands at $83 million globally, which is approximately $117 million short of the estimated threshold. If the current momentum holds, the Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi starrer could approach this key milestone in the coming weeks.

The more relevant question, however, is how much surplus the movie will ultimately generate after crossing the break-even point. Its final box office verdict will become clearer as the theatrical run progresses.

Wuthering Heights Plot & Lead Cast

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Official Trailer

