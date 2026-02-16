Amazon MGM’s Crime 101 performed better than many expected during its opening weekend over Valentine’s Day. Directed by Bart Layton, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, and Mark Ruffalo. It was released on Friday, November 13, alongside three other titles. Here’s how much the film earned in its debut weekend in North America.

Crime 101 Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a $90 million budget, Crime 101 has so far earned $29.7 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. Domestically, it collected $17.7 million from 3,161 theaters, while internationally, it grossed an impressive $12 million.

Crime 101 Box Office Summary

North America – $17.7 million

International – $12 million

Worldwide – $29.7 million

After earning $1 million on Thursday previews, Crime 101 was projected to make around $11 million in its North American opening weekend. However, audience turnout during the 3-day frame was stronger than many expected.

Crime 101 Daily Box Office Breakdown: Friday To Presidents’ Day

The film opened with $3.9 million on Friday, followed by $6.8 million on Valentine’s Day, $4.4 million on Sunday, and $2.6 million on Presidents’ Day Monday. It finished its opening weekend among the top three titles on the North American box office charts.

Crime 101 Rotten Tomatoes Score

Crime 101 has received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Both have rated the movie a solid 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though the preview numbers suggest that critical reception may not translate into strong ticket sales.

Crime 101: Plot & Storyline

The film follows an elusive thief planning his last dance, who crosses paths with a disillusioned insurance broker at a turning point in her life. As their stories converge, a relentless detective pursues them in an attempt to stop a multi-million-dollar heist.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: GOAT Box Office: What’s The Worldwide Total Sony’s Animated Sports Movie Needs To Break Even?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News