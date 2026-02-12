Crime 101 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry.

Director: Bart Layton

What’s Good: The acting, the writing, and the directing are all pretty solid, and combined they really deliver a fun noir film

What’s Bad: The film might be a bit too long for its own good, but it does keep the energy high to balance things out.

Loo Break: Take your break during the second act, where the film slows down a bit.

Watch or Not?: Yes, this is a great film, and the first surprise of the year.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 140 Minutes.

In search of new and exciting experiences, Hollywood has turned to just about everywhere for inspiration: video games, comic books, novels, TV shows, and even toys. But they have often forgotten to look back and do what they did best decades ago, some good old-fashioned filmmaking, the one that really makes a splash on a cultural level, and the one that makes the classics we still talk about today. And so, looking backwards, Bart Layton delivers the best film of the year, so far.

Crime 101 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Crime 101 might still not be a classic, but it could be one. It certainly draws on the classic stories of the film noir genre and on more modern interpretations, such as Heat by Michael Mann. The film takes inspiration from this classic heist premise, which, while familiar, still offers enough cool ideas to keep you on the edge of your seat, proving that the classics are classics for a reason.

Bart Layton pens a script that might be a bit too long for its own good, especially towards the second act, where the film changes pace and stays on one note a bit too long. However, it finally remembers why it was made in the first place and continues its strides towards a very solid ending that will leave many audience members satisfied.

The script is very well written, even with the longer tangent in the middle. The characters are well drawn, the twists are both familiar and surprising, and the tone is just right: it doesn’t take itself too seriously but knows this is not a comedy and that things should be as sober as possible without falling into melodrama. And Layton, thankfully, manages to pass this balancing act.

As it stands, the screenplay might be a very good example of what a good story should be, as it takes its time to present a situation, develop the characters, and reach a satisfying conclusion. It could be leaner and meaner, but it is still very good, especially in comparison to what other film scripts are doing nowadays.

Crime 101 Movie Review: Star Performance

Crime 101 has an amazing cast, and one of the reasons the movie is so good is that it’s filled with professionals, all committed to doing things the right way. So all the well-drawn characters find the right person to bring them to life. Chris Hemsworth is quite a solid leading man, and while his character isn’t the most showy, he serves as a pillar for the entire film.

Keoghan and Berry really stand out by playing those classic supporting characters, allowed to be more showy and colorful than the main character. Keoghan really pulls off a crazy, intense performance, while Berry pulls off a more mysterious, captivating one. She looks amazing, and the film reminds us why she became a movie star.

Crime 101 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Bart Layton has been going around for a while, but this is clearly his best film, a movie made out of love for the genre, and crafted by someone who has studied this type of film, dissecting exactly what makes them click and work in the first place. His work behind the camera complements his script with great scenes and the right focus on each, yet the pacing could be better, with at least 15 minutes that could be cut.

Benjamin John Power also does an amazing job creating the film’s score, one that really puts us in the Los Angeles scenario, making the film unique, matching the images, and bringing the city’s personality to life.

Crime 101 Movie Review: The Last Word

Crime 101 is a big surprise as it feels like it came out of nowhere. But in fact, it is the work of a professional team that really knows what they are doing. All the performances are great, with each actor committing to the film’s tone and story. Layton finally finds his space, and possibly what he could be doing in the future, because, while comic book movies and such are fun, we really need excellently crafted crime films in theaters as well.

Crime 101 releases on 13th February, 2026.

