Crime 101 is a heist thriller starring Chris Hemsworth. It is performing steadily at the worldwide box office, but it is not enough to even recover its hefty budget. The film is not generating much buzz at the box office and is losing to new releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crime 101 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo, the Chris Hemsworth-led movie has lost a large number of screens in North America. It lost 870 screens this past week and is now running in only 440 theaters. The film collected $280k on its 6th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. After 38 days, the film has reached $36.3 million domestically.

Internationally, as well, Crime 101 has not been performing well. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the Chris Hemsworth starrer Crime 101 has collected $34.36 million at the overseas box office. Allied to the domestic cume of $36.3 million, the worldwide collection of the heist thriller has hit the $70.7 million cume. It is chasing the $100 million milestone while trying to recover its budget.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Crime 101

Domestic – $36.3 million

International – $34.4 million

Worldwide – $70.7 million

Crime 101 is still around $20 million away from recovering its budget

Crime 101 is still far from achieving its moderately high box-office budget. According to media reports, the heist thriller was made on a $90 million budget and is still struggling to recoup its costs. At this stage in its release and with this momentum, the film might not be able to recover its budget; the heist thriller is a complete flop.

What is the plot of Crime 101?

The story follows an elusive thief planning his final score, who crosses paths with a disillusioned insurance broker at a pivotal moment in her life. As their fates intertwine, a relentless detective begins to track their every move, determined to stop the multi-million-dollar heist they are secretly planning.

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