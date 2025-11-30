Cillian Murphy remains in the conversation these days thanks to a film many people barely noticed in 2015. In the Heart of the Sea carried his name alongside Chris Hemsworth and a lineup fit for a sturdy hit, yet it sank fast at the box office. Ron Howard had assembled a survival tale based on the real Essex disaster that fed into Herman Melville’s Moby Dick, though audiences paid little attention at the time.

In the Heart of the Sea Box Office Performance & Budget

The movie carried a massive budget of $100 million and earned under $95 million worldwide, leaving it far from a hit despite its future Oscar winner and two Marvel heroes. It opened to mixed reactions and now carries a 42% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics noting its old-fashioned storytelling and visual flair.

In the Heart of the Sea Box Office Summary

North America – $25 million

International – $69.3 million

Worldwide – $94.3 million

Chris Hemsworth led the film alongside Cillian Murphy, Tom Holland, Ben Whishaw, Benjamin Walker, and Brendan Gleeson. It followed Howard’s second team-up with Hemsworth after Rush, although the earlier racing drama enjoyed far better reviews.

In the Heart of the Sea OTT Update

The movie is now moving to Prime Video, landing there on December 30, per Collider. The talk around this new OTT release also brings back memories of Eden, another Howard survival drama that fell hard.

Eden earned around 2 million dollars on a budget of 50 million dollars despite a cast filled with Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, and Daniel Brühl.

What’s Next For Ron Howard & The Cast

Director Ron Howard now moves forward with a war drama titled Alone at Dawn with Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway. Hemsworth and Holland prepare to return to their Marvel roles in next year’s Avengers Doomsday, with Holland also taking the lead in a new Spider-Man film. In the Heart of the Sea arrives on Prime Video on December 30.

