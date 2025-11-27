David Corenswet struck the right chord as the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s 2025 Superman reboot. The first film in the new DC Universe earned an impressive 83% critics’ score and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the global box office, the superhero film has grossed $616.7 million, ranking as the 8th highest-grossing release of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo. With an estimated production budget of $225 million, it needed $562.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. Having comfortably crossed that mark, Superman has generated an estimated profit of $54.2 million so far.

Superman – India OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

While Superman is already available for digital rent/purchase in both the U.S. and India, it is not yet streaming rent-free on any major Indian OTT platform. According to the latest update, Superman will officially be available on Jio Hotstar starting December 11, 2025, exactly five months after its theatrical release on July 11. In the U.S., the film is already available to stream on HBO Max.

Superman Follow-up

James Gunn has revealed that the next chapter in the Superman Saga will be the follow-up feature film titled Man of Tomorrow. David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will reprise their roles from the 2025 film, and this time, the duo will team up to confront a much bigger threat. While exact plot details remain tightly guarded, Man of Tomorrow is slated for a theatrical release on July 9, 2027.

What’s James Gunn’s Superman All About?

Directed by James Gunn, the film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman – Official Trailer

