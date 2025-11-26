Bugonia has been one of those films this year that’s been overlooked by many and deserves a watch, especially when Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are involved. Their streak has been bright, from the wild fever dream of Poor Things in 2023 to the sharp edges of Kinds of Kindness last year, and now this strange sci-fi comedy that only managed around $32 million in theaters (as per Box Office Mojo) is ready for a second life at home.

What Is Bugionia About?

The film carries that unmistakable Lanthimos bite, shaped from Will Tracy’s script and the bones of the 2003 South Korean original Save the Green Planet!, and it settles into a story about two cousins convinced the world is under quiet alien control. They kidnap a CEO they believe is part of the invasion, lock her in their basement, and try to negotiate with who they think is the key to saving humanity, all while drifting deeper into their own fevered delusion.

Bugonia Sets Its Digital Release Date

Universal Studios confirmed Bugonia is hitting digital platforms on November 25, with 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD following on December 23. The quick turnaround breaks the usual pattern, but the film’s growing reputation might have played a part. With an 87% critics’ score and an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it has picked up the kind of buzz that studios tend to lean on when award season circles closer.

Viewers who pick up the physical release will also get the behind-the-scenes featurette The Birth of the Bees: The Making of Bugonia, a look at how this wild story was pieced together.

There is also the hope that digital buyers will help shrink the distance between its $32–33 million box office run and the reported $55 million budget.

Welcome to the headquarters of the human resistance. Experience Yorgos Lanthimos’s wildly entertaining thriller from your home. Buy or rent BUGONIA today with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content featuring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and more. https://t.co/7JQ0uttOP3 pic.twitter.com/TZGU5YxBJh — Bugonia (@bugoniafilm) November 25, 2025

Emma Stone & Jesse Plemons Lead A Cast Worth Talking About

Emma Stone takes the role of the high-powered pharmaceutical executive who becomes the target of the cousins’ spiraling fears, and she steps into it with that sharp, unpredictable spark she and Lanthimos seem to trade so easily.

Jesse Plemons returns after Kinds of Kindness and takes command as Teddy, the more forceful of the pair, while newcomer Aidan Delbis cuts in as Don. The supporting cast folds in Stavros Halkias, Marc T. Lewis, Vanessa Eng, and Alicia Silverstone, all circling the duo’s unraveling suspicions.

Bugonia’s Festival Spark & Digital Strategy

The film’s festival path started strong with its 2025 Venice International Film Festival premiere, yet the theatrical run slipped behind newer arrivals like Wicked: For Good and The Running Man. Still, the digital release lines up with Universal’s hope that Bugonia can stretch its life a little further as an Oscar hopeful. Focus Features has taken an unusual timing this year, giving Bugonia a month in theaters before shifting to home platforms.

Bugonia’s PVOD Release & Awards Chances

Now that Bugonia has entered its premium VOD window at $24.99 to purchase and $19.99 to rent, the film begins its next chapter. With its strong scores from critics and audiences, it continues to carve out space in this year’s awards race. Stone and Jesse Plemons sit among the most praised contenders of the season, and there is a real thrill in watching how far this strange and clever film might go.

