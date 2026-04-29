The Sheep Detectives, starring Hugh Jackman alongside an ensemble cast, will be a fun-filled story distributed in North America by Amazon MGM Studios. Therefore, all eyes will be on the movie and its opening weekend, whether it can beat Project Hail Mary as Amazon MGM’s biggest opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the target it needs to beat Project Hail Mary’s debut and achieve the mentioned feat.

The mystery-comedy is based on the 2005 Leonie Swann novel, Three Bags Full. It was directed by Kyle Balda and written by Craig Mazin. It has an ensemble cast including Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson, with the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, and Brett Goldstein.

How much is The Sheep Detectives projected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

The Sheep Detectives is a feel-good movie with ample thrill and mystery. According to Box Office Pro’s report, the Hugh Jackman starrer is tracking to earn between $10 million and $15 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It will compete with tentpole giants and will find it difficult to draw in much attention with its breezy content.

Can it beat Project Hail Mary as Amazon MGM’s biggest domestic debut ever?

Well, with this $10 million to $15 million opening-weekend projection, it is in no position to threaten Project Hail Mary’s staggering opening weekend as Amazon MGM’s biggest domestic debut. For the record, Project Hail Mary collected $80.5 million on its opening weekend. Therefore, the Hugh Jackman starrer is in no position to challenge the opening weekend of Project Hail Mary.

What is The Sheep Detectives about?

Hugh Jackman plays a shepherd in the film who reads detective novels to his beloved sheep every night, assuming they cannot possibly understand. But when a mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep realize they must become the detectives. As they follow the clues and investigate human suspects, they prove that even sheep can be brilliant crime solvers. The Sheep Detectives will be released on May 8, and it has already received 94% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

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