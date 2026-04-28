Pixar’s latest animated film, Hoppers, is now in its eighth week in theaters and is still comfortably placed among the top ten titles at the domestic box office. After hitting the big screen on March 6, the sci-fi comedy garnered rave reviews from both critics and moviegoers and currently holds a stellar 94% critics’ score and a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. After opening to a solid $45.3 million across 4,000 North American locations, it recently added $1.9 million over the April 24-26 weekend from 2,000 theaters, pushing its cumulative domestic total to $164.2 million.

Digital Release, Worldwide Earnings & All-Time Rank

Now that the film has launched on digital platforms in the U.S., it could adversely affect its theatrical footfalls. At the worldwide box office, the Daniel Chong-directed feature has earned $370.2 million so far. This puts it almost at par with the global earnings of Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar-winning film, Sinners (2025), whose worldwide total also stands at roughly $370.2 million.

As it enters the later stages of its ongoing theatrical run, it is now approaching the global haul of the only animated film directed by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg – The Adventures of Tintin (2011). Keep reading to find out how much more Hoppers must earn to outgross it at the worldwide box office.

Hoppers vs. The Adventures of Tintin – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Hoppers – Box Office Summary

North America: $164.2 million

International: $206 million

Worldwide: $370.2 million

The Adventures of Tintin – Box Office Summary

North America: $77.6 million

International: $296.4 million

Worldwide: $374 million

Based on the above numbers, it is clear that Hoppers is currently behind The Adventures of Tintin’s global total by around $3.8 million. Despite its digital availability and fierce competition from newer releases like Michael, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Project Hail Mary, it appears that Hoppers is well-positioned to close this remaining $3.8 million global gap and outgross the Steven Spielberg-directed animated hit. However, the final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is Hoppers All About?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Official Trailer

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