Disney Pixar’s new movie, Hoppers has been doing really well at the box office. It was released on March 6, 2026, and by late April, it had made over $164 million in North America alone. People seem to really like it, and word of mouth has kept ticket sales strong.

It might end up making close to $170 million at home, which is a big deal for an original movie, especially when so many animated films these days get crushed by sequels or streaming.

Hoppers Box Office Performance So Far

Hoppers opened with about $45 million domestically from roughly 4,000 theaters. That’s the best start for a Pixar original since Coco back in 2017. Add in overseas money from the first week, and it made around $88 million worldwide. That was higher than anyone expected, especially after Pixar’s last original Elio didn’t do so great in 2025.

What’s really impressive is how long it has stayed in theaters. The second weekend only dropped 37%, a very good sign for an original animated movie these days. Its total domestic number is now about 3.6 times its opening weekend, which is rare for a non-sequel. Families came back to see it more than once, kids were off from school, and there wasn’t much other family competition. Worldwide, it has made over $206 million more, so the global total is past $370 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The budget was around $150 million.

Hoppers Box Office Summary

North America – $164.1 million

International – $206 million

Worldwide – $370.1 million

Hoppers Final Domestic Projection

It should make another $5 million or $6 million at home before it leaves theaters, so it will finish close to $170 million in North America. That makes it one of the better Pixar originals in recent years. It’s not at the level of Inside Out or Frozen, but it’s a clear win.

The studio made money, people feel better about original ideas again, and it proves that a good story with heart and humor can still fill seats.

Why Hoppers Success Matters for Pixar and Animation

Experts say Hoppers had two big things going for it. First, people still trust Pixar. Second, it came out at a good time in the spring when families were looking for something to watch. Even though animation is having a rough stretch overall, this movie showed that being funny, exciting, and kind works.

The movie hits digital in late April. Soon it will be on Disney+. But its theater run was a real bright spot. It hopped past expectations and gave Pixar some good momentum heading into movies like Toy Story 5. In a crowded market, Hoppers proved that if you make something people connect with, they’ll still show up.

Hoppers Trailer

Box office numbers are estimates based on various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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