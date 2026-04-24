Pixar’s latest animated film, Hoppers, was released in theaters on March 6, 2026, and received rave reviews from both critics and audiences. The film currently holds a 94% critics’ score and a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to a highly positive critical reception, the sci-fi comedy has performed quite well at the box office, too. At the time of writing, it has earned $367.9 million worldwide, making it the fourth-highest-grossing title so far in 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

The film was made on a reported $150 million production budget, so it needed to earn around an estimated $375 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This suggests it just needs to add another $7.1 million globally to achieve this key box-office milestone.

In case you were not able to catch the film in theaters, there’s good news. Hoppers will soon be available to stream online. Read on to find out when and where you can watch the film online in the U.S.

When & Where To Watch Hoppers Online

According to Screen Rant, Hoppers will reportedly be available to buy on digital platforms from Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The film is expected to be released on popular digital platforms in the U.S., like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango at Home. Later, the animated movie will also be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

From a box-office perspective, the period between April 24 and April 28 (especially the April 24-26 weekend) will be important, as theatrical footfalls may decline after its digital release. Considering its critical and theatrical success, all eyes will now be on how it performs on digital platforms and the additional revenue it generates from that stream.

What Is Hoppers All About?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Official Trailer

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