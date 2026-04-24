The last few episodes on General Hospital saw Willow finally confessing to her mother, Nina, that she was the one who shot Drew and paralyzed him to keep him locked up. She then also got leverage on her mother to keep her on her side. Cynthia Watros, who plays Nina, shed some light on the same.

General Hospital: Nina’s Blind Love Pushes Her Into Dangerous Territory

During her conversation with Soap Opera Digest, she revealed that Nina had always suspected something was up and Willow was hiding something from her but didn’t really want to believe it. It stung when Willow confessed the truth because having her suspicions validated meant a lot of trouble.

Nina has been very transparent about wanting to protect her daughter from anything and everything. But to make matters worse, Willow betrayed Nina and got her fingerprints on a syringe to blackmail her. It was shocking for Nina because Willow did not need to blackmail Nina to be on her side.

And she still went ahead and did that, which is why Nina was worried about the state Willow was mentally in. Cynthia then explained, “Nina loves her daughter so much that she definitely has a huge blind spot when it comes to the things that she does.” And the sacrificing has harmed Willow in ways.

The soap star revealed that she loves her character, but Nina is “not always great at the execution of her plans,” and because of that, she often makes big fumbles. “Nina will do pretty much anything to protect Willow,” she said, and felt that despite not agreeing with her daughter, she would still help her.

When Valentin visited Nina with an opportunity to take Brennan down by feeding him misinformation, she was in two minds. “She always has a soft spot for Valentin,” but it’s confusing for Nina as “she’s not sure how this is going to work out between Valentin and Brennan and Willow,” Cynthia felt.

The 57-year-old mused that Nina focuses on thinking ahead, defense, and strategizing, but she is still softhearted. “I don’t think any of this feels good to her. Injecting Drew with a paralytic is very uncomfortable for her,” she said, referring to Nina going against things legally and morally for Willow.

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