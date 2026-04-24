Rocco’s life has been turned upside down on General Hospital ever since he shot Cullum, and Jason decided to take the blame for it. Not only is he feeling massively guilty, but he is also finding it hard to keep it a secret. And so he confessed to Britt. Finn Carr, who plays Rocco, explained the reasoning.

General Hospital: Finn Carr On Rocco’s Choice To Confess The Truth About The Shooting To Britt

During a chat with Soap Opera Digest, the actor revealed that there is a difference in Rocco’s equations with Britt and his parents, Dante and Lulu. “I think he is able to be strong with Britt because he’s not direct family with her; she’s not his mom. He might think of her more like a cool aunt,” he felt

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He revealed that he spoke to the executive producer of the daytime drama about wanting to go stronger and more resilient with Rocco and Britt. The teenager was already going through a lot of guilt over having shot someone, and keeping it a secret is making things even worse for his case.

“Some cracks formed in the shield that he likes to put up,” Finn pointed out, referring to Rocco blurting out the truth to Britt. There’s actually quite a lot of trauma, emotion, and vulnerability behind this choice of his. And while he knows Cullum is dangerous for his life, he does not worry about it at first.

General Hospital: Finn Carr On Rocco’s Changing Equations With Gio, Charlotte & Danny

“Later, it definitely becomes a big concern for him that he might get hurt by Cullum,” the soap star mused. But that isn’t the only thing that is going to be on his mind. His equations with Charlotte, Gio, and Danny have also been impacted over the last couple of weeks, and he doesn’t like that at all.

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“It is definitely frustrating to Rocco that he knows so much and can’t tell them. He is extremely guilt-ridden about having to be dishonest with the people he always confides in,” Finn expressed. Rocco wants to be a good brother to them, but having to keep this secret makes him feel dishonest.

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