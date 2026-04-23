Vijay Varma has done it again! The actor, who has become a darling of the OTT world, has achieved a strong opening viewership with his latest outing, Matka King. The show, despite mixed reviews, has translated its buzz into good viewership numbers in the first week, marking a major win for Prime Video.

Vijay Varma’s gritty drama managed to surpass the debut numbers of all the non-Netflix shows that have arrived to date in 2026, except for Chiraiyaa starring Divya Dutta. While it narrowly missed the top spot, which is currently held by Chiraiyaa, it settled for the second spot, pushing Nana Patekar’s Sankalp & Saqib Saleem’s Kaptaan at number 3.

Matka King OTT Verdict

The Matka King, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 3.4 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched web series streaming in India for the week of April 13 – 19, 2025, as per Ormax data. It would be interesting to see if the show witnesses a jump next week.

Here are the debut-week viewership numbers for all the web series that premiered in 2026 on any platform except Netflix. Numbers are provided by Ormax’s weekly report.

Chiraiyaa: 3.8 Million | JioHotstar Matka King: 3.4 Million | Prime Video Sankalp: 3 Million | Amazon MX Player Kaptaan: 3 Million | Amazon MX Player Aspirants S3: 3.2 Million | Amazon MX Player Psycho Saiyaan: 3.2 Million | Amazon MX Player Amar Vishwaas: 2.6 Million | Amazon MX Player

Created and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the series stars Vijay Varma in a powerful lead performance as Brij Bhatti, the titular Matka King. The show’s gritty narrative and immersive storytelling have struck a chord globally, with the series trending in the Top 10 across markets including Australia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

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Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

Must Read: Dear Vijay Varma, I Haven’t Seen This Amitabh Bachchan Energy In Any Other Actor Of This Generation, Waiting For An Explosion! [Opinion]

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