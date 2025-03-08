Vijay Varma is a versatile actor, and this is proven in his diverse roles across platforms. From playing positive characters to negative ones, the actor has left us stunned on multiple occasions, including his mother. He was widely praised for his negative portrayal in Darlings, where he played Alia Bhatt’s husband, Hamza. The actor’s mother was worried that he would never get married because of how convincingly he played the role. Keep scrolling for the deets.

He is a distinguished actor known for his impactful performances in Hindi cinema. Some of his notable movies include Pink, Gully Boy, and Dahaad. Varma’s dedication to his craft and his ability to embody diverse characters have solidified his position as a prominent figure in contemporary Indian cinema.

Darlings was released in 2022 and directed by Jasmeet K Reen, which was her directorial debut. The film was produced by Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. It featured Alia Shefali Shah, Vijay, and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. It was released on Netflix and was widely appreciated by critics and viewers. According to a Hindustan Times report, Vijay Varma shared the incident when his mother was worried that he would never get married to ANI.

He said, “I am getting all kinds of reactions after the release of Darlings; some are saying we hate Hamza, some are praising my performing skills…but the funniest has been my mom.”

Vijay Varma continued, ” She watched the film and called me in panic. She was worried that no one would marry her son now (laughs). I get where she was coming from, but I had such a good laugh after hearing her reaction. I had to calm her down and assure her that this won’t happen. Secretly, I am also hoping it doesn’t.”

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in the movie Murder Mubarak and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack series.

