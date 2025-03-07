Ibrahim Ali Khan has made his Bollywood debut, and his fangirls are on the moon. We’re talking about Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor in the lead. The teen romantic comedy is now premiering on Netflix. Scroll below to know the Twitter/X reactions!

Nadaaniyan stars Khushi Kapoor as Pia Jaisingh, a South Delhi girl struggling with a dysfunctional family. She pays a Noida-based boy, Arjun Mehta (played by Ibrahim Ali Khan), a sum of Rs 25,000 per week to pretend to be her boyfriend in school. Their fake romance eventually takes a serious turn and things get complicated with many other hurdles.

The Netflix romantic comedy released on March 7, 2025, also features Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, Archana Puran Singh and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles. Netizens are all praises for Ibrahim Ali Khan on X, and he seems to have found a soft spot in their hearts.

A fangirl reviewed Nadaaniyan on Twitter/X and wrote, “Drop dead gorgeous #IbrahimAliKhan is looking sooooo good in Nadaaniyan”

Another shared, “#IbrahimAliKhan & #KhushiKapoor Shines Through The Complexity Of Their Journey With The Power Of Love ❤️ A breezy film for Gen Z to be watched on a cosy weekend.”

“Just finished Nadaaniyan and there is something about Ibrahim’s screen presence hits different! #IbrahimAliKhan #Nadaaniyan,” a user wrote.

Another reacted, “Bhai Ibrahim already full on hero marital hai”

“#IbrahimAliKhan solid debut. #SunielShetty’s performance is a highlight. Songs & Storyline with a simple plot is Enjoyable Perfect rom com #NadaaniyanOnNetflix,” wrote a viewer.

A netizen wrote, “Needed something light & fun—hoping #Nadaaniyan is just that… #IbrahimAliKhan lets see”

Clearly, Ibrahim Ali Khan has won the hearts of viewers!

