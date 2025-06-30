It is known to all that Cara Delevingne identifies herself as queer and pansexual. She has often talked about her fluid sexuality but never liked to be labeled as ‘gay’. The Paper Town actress is one of the loudest members of the LGBTQ community and has always been a part of it. She has had many relationships with women over the years. But this one time, she raised a controversy for being with Selena Gomez.

Gomez and Delevingne’s friendship has been going on for over a decade. That bond created quite a buzz online as the songstress has always been known for having an on-again and off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. However, she is currently happily engaged to Benny Blanco. So, what stirred up the controversy regarding Gomez’s sexuality? Scroll ahead to find out.

Were Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne A Thing?

Back in 2014, Gomez and Delevingne took a trip to the French Riviera. Back at that time, their pictures went viral, speculating about their alleged dating rumors. Although they were all proved untrue and baseless, the controversy arose because of the actress’s bisexuality. However, the songstress had loved the rumors. In an interview with PrideSource, she said, “Honestly, I loved it. I didn’t mind it, especially because they weren’t talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful.”

MÃES! 🤍 Mais de Selena Gomez com Cara Delevingne no Academy Museum Gala em Los Angeles (19/10). pic.twitter.com/UhYyt9yZtB — Updates Selena Brasil (@updateselenas) October 21, 2024

She further went on to appreciate the model-cum-actress for making her open about these things, and added, “Honestly, though, she’s incredible and very open, and she just makes me open. She’s so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind it. I loved it.”

When asked if the Calm Down singer ever questioned her own sexuality, Gomez answered it sportingly. She admitted that she had. Even though she has only dated men (quite fine ones) in her life, there was a time when she questioned whether she was really straight. Talking about it, she stated, “Oh, I think everybody does, no matter who they are. I do, yeah, of course. Absolutely. I think it’s healthy to gain a perspective on who you are deep down, question yourself, and challenge yourself; it’s important to do that.”

When the interviewer further asked if Gomez’s gay friends ever got jealous of the guys she dates, the singer-turned-actress revealed that she had gone out with a few people in her life because her friends insisted. So fun!

🚨Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne will appear on “The Match Game.” pic.twitter.com/SqMRIC7Ku1 — ana (@withluvselena) June 19, 2025

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez still share a very close bond. They were recently seen on Match Game, exuding great chemistry and camaraderie. They looked gorgeous in matching black outfits. Well, what are your thoughts about their friendship?

