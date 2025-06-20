Selena Gomez has her way of showcasing her style statement, and on Thursday, June 19, 2025, she shared a few pictures from her appearance on the Match Game alongside Cara Delevingne. She was seen wearing a gorgeous black outfit, and that left many people speechless. Her hardcore fans were gaga about her look, and they took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and shared their opinions about it.

While many appreciated her look, others didn’t leave a chance to criticize her body type. As soon as the pictures went viral, many netizens commented on how ‘skinny’ she looked, sparking a new wave of conversation online. Selena Gomez’s body type has always been a hot topic of discussion; these recent images have ignited the same once again. Scroll ahead to find out more about it.

What Did Selena Gomez Wear At Match Game Show?

For Match Game, Selena Gomez wore a black Miu Miu satin gown that fitted her like a glove. The dress featured a velvet bow that criss-crossed her neck, giving a racerback effect. She completed the look with a pair of golden statement earrings and accentuated the outfit with subtle smokey eyes and glossy brown nude lip shade. However, it was her straight bob hairstyle that added an edge to the getup. The songstress kept her jewelry pieces minimalistic, but didn’t forget to add her engagement ring.

She shared a few behind-the-scenes clips from the show with a caption, “I realized I didn’t post Marty lol HOWEVER thank you for having all of us on MATCH GAME on ABC.” In the pictures, Cara Delevigne also featured, looking gorgeous in a black outfit.

How Did Netizens React To Selena Gomez’s Look?

However, it was Selena Gomez’s body weight difference that caused a debate online. A few suggested she is on Ozempic, while others just randomly commented on how skinny she looked. One such netizen wrote on X, “Is it me or has she reduced more weight since we last saw her? Either way, she looks gorgeous as ever!” Another user stated, “That’s some really good Photoshop. I’d love to see what she looks like as a normal person.” Another comment read, “Ozempic working wonders out here!”

Is it me or has she reduced more weight since we last saw her? Either way she looks gorgeous as ever! — Añj (@MsAnjaliB) June 19, 2025

Ozempic working wonders out here! — gothgirl27 (@gothgirl_27) June 19, 2025

ozempic looks good on her — Dwayne (@CtrlAltDwayne) June 19, 2025

Wow – wish Ozempic was affordable for the everyday person. 😂 Guess this cancels out any “body positivity” BS she pushed just like @Meghan_Trainor — UrCatChoseMeBirch (@UrCatChoseMe) June 20, 2025

However, it was one post that caught Selenators’ attention that said, “Did y’all notice how every celebrity is skinny all of a sudden?” And her fans came to defend her. One such fan wrote, “‘Sudden’ is just a woman who has always been skinny and has lupus in remission.” Many others also pointed out her diagnosis being the reason behind her weight fluctuations and bashed the haters.

"sudden" is just a woman who has always been skinny and has lupus in remission pic.twitter.com/kLPr6bXSOi — jo (@fetishxsel) June 19, 2025

Her body has always been like this and people forget that a disease like lupus completely changes Selena's appearance pic.twitter.com/vmUYlZiB5x — jo (@fetishxsel) June 19, 2025

And her latest weight loss was nothing if not gradual. We all literally saw it happen in real time, going through every size until now. They didn’t notice, because they keep going back to their folder of saved “fat selena pics”, and in their head, that’s all she ever was. — CJ (@CJ_CeeJayyy) June 19, 2025

Well, it seems that the discussion about Selena Gomez’s weight gain and loss fluctuation will never end. What do you think?

