It’s been six years, but we still haven’t recovered from Jared Leto showing up to the 2019 Met Gala holding… well, himself. In what might be one of the most outrageous red carpet moments of all time, Dressed in a stunning red silk gown by Gucci, the Oscar-winner casually strolled in with a life-sized replica of his own head tucked under his arm.

Yes, you read that right—his own head. It was weird, wild, and completely unforgettable. The unforgettable moment was a direct nod to Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2018 runway, where models famously strutted with eerily lifelike copies of their heads. So, of course, Leto, the fashion’s favorite wildcard, took the concept and made it a Met Gala legend.

His flowing red robe, dreamed up by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, was embroidered with silver chains and crystals, turning him into a glam-rock Jesus meets high-fashion messiah. The whole thing screamed Camp, which was perfect since that year’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” And if anyone could sell the absurd with style, it was Leto.

When Jared Leto’s Prop Stole The Entire Pink Carpet

Now, let’s get into the head because that thing stole the show. Crafted by Italian special effects house Makinarium, the replica wasn’t just close; it was freakishly spot-on.

It had Leto’s signature long dark hair, his beard, and that intense stare that made people do double and triple takes. Makinarium went all out, using digital scanning and custom molding to match every single facial detail.

Naturally, the uncanny prop became an instant red-carpet celebrity. Stars swarmed around it. People posed with it; some even cradled it like it was a newborn. Social media exploded with memes and close-ups.

The Head Vanished After The Big Night and Still Hasn’t Turned Up

And then came the twist: the head went missing. Just days after the event, Leto revealed in an interview with GQ that the creepy-cool creation had mysteriously disappeared. “Someone may have walked off with it,” he joked. “If you find it, you can trade it in at Gucci for a pair of dirty sneakers.”

To this day, the head hasn’t resurfaced. No one knows where it went. Was it stolen? Misplaced? Living its best life on someone’s mantle? The mystery only made the legend grow.

Looking back now, the moment feels even more iconic. Leto’s whole ensemble was more than just a wild outfit; it was a statement about fashion, identity, and not taking things too seriously. He leaned into the Met Gala’s theatrical roots and came out with a moment people still talk about years later.

