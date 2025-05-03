With only a few days left for fashion’s biggest extravaganza aka The Met Gala, fans are excited to see their favorite stars absolutely wow them with their on-theme costumes. For the unversed, the 2025 edition’s theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, while the dress code is Tailored for You.

While co-chairs are confirmed to attend, news reports have revealed the names of other stars who are expected to attend the event. Here’s the list of people who are set to attend the Met Gala, with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Demi Moore, Shakira, Zendaya, Nick Jonas, and more set to arrive.

Met Gala 2025: Madonna, Demi Moore, Priyanka Chopra & More Attending

According to Page Six, Madonna and Stevie Wonder will attend the Met Gala, which will take place on May 5, 2025, aka the first Monday of May, as always. Diana Ross will attend with her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross and son Evan. Lauryn Hill will attend after getting an invite from co-chair Pharrell Williams. Athletes and singers are set to make their mark.

Lorde, Bebe Rexha, Nick Jonas, and Shaboozey will also make red carpet appearances. So will Angela Bassett and Demi Moore. Other attendees include Chris Rock and Jimmy Fallon, Adrienne Warren, Sarah Snook, and Walton Goggins. Adam Scott and Caleb McLaughlin will attend.

According to the report, Ego Nwodim is expected to interview guests for Vogue. Previously, it was revealed that Doechii, Shakira, Lizzo, Mary Blige, Ashley Graham, and Amelia Gray would attend. As for athletes, Paige Bueckers and Miles Chamley-Watson are expected to make appearances.

Two of the most awaited names, Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya, have been confirmed to attend. According to Hollywood Reporter India, Priyanka will wear a custom Balmain couture look and don Bvlgari jewelry as the brand’s global ambassador. This will be her fifth appearance at the Met Gala. She was invited back in 2016 and made her first appearance in 2017.

Priyanka’s ensembles have always been on-theme, leading to her being on all the major best-dressed lists. Fans are excited to see what she will be wearing this time around. As for Zendaya, it hasn’t been revealed what brand she might be wearing, but her stylist has confirmed she is attending.

Her costumes have often been the talk of the event, and the 2024 edition saw her flaunting not one but two unique looks as the co-chair last year. This time, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and A$AP Rocky are co-chairs, with LeBron James serving as honorary chair.

Rihanna will also attend the event since her boyfriend, Rocky, is the co-chair. The two names confirmed not to attend are Blake Lively and Gisele Bundchen. While the former is focusing on promoting her projects and dealing with the lawsuit, the latter recently gave birth to her son.

