Tallulah Willis, the actress and youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, recently made a comment about having ex-stepdad on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram post. For those who don’t know Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk discussed the topic of “surprising realities of stepparenting” and more on their The Goop Podcast. In the Instagram post of that same podcast, Tallulah talked about her experience with stepdad.

Demi Moore after parting ways from Bruce Willis, tied the knot with Ashton Kutcher in 2005 in a romantic Beverly Hills wedding. They jumped onto wedding after dating for over a year. They met in 2003. Kutcher soon took on the role of being a stepdad to Moore’s three children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. When they got married Tallulah was only 11 years old.

Talking about how to live a life in a blended family, Tallulah Willis took Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram platform and wrote, “I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex-step parent.” But as soon as her comment went viral, one of the users asked her if she referred to Ashton Kutcher, to which Willis regretted immediately for talking about it publicly and further wrote, “This maybe should have been a private message lol but yes I have personal experience with this.”

She further added in the thread, “It’s an important conversation tbh,” with a sunshine emoji and continued, “also, no one needs to be a bad guy for a situation to be healed. there’s room for everyone.” For the unversed, Kutcher and Moore stayed married from 2005 to 2013. The No Strings Attached actor filed for a divorce in 2012 citing irreconcilable differences as the reason which took a year to finalize.

While Ashton Kutcher went ahead and got married to Mila Kunis in 2015. On the other hand, Talullah’s real father Bruce Willis tied the knot once again with Emma Heming Willis in 2009. Back in 2023, Talullah Willis once talked about her mother and Kutcher’s relationship in one of the episodes of Stars on Mars. Recalling how it was to grow up with such big names, she said, “2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton … there was a lot going on. I really went inside of myself and that did send me into a total dumpster fire and I’m still unpacking.”

However, on the other hand, Ashton Kutcher holds a special place in his heart for the three stepdaughters he helped to raise through their adolescence period with Demi Moore. When he appeared in one of the episodes of WTF with Marc Maron podcast in 2020, he had said, “I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”

