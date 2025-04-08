Not only just a screen legend, but Demi Moore is also a doll devotee. The Ghost actress has racked up a jaw-dropping 2,000-piece collection. Not your basic shelf stuffers. We’re talking glass-eyed, real-haired, antique-level dolls. So rare, she had them insured for $2 million.

The New York Times even dubbed her “the world’s most high-profile doll collector.” It all started with a single, spooky gift. Ex-husband Bruce Willis gave her the very first one—a porcelain beauty with eerie, lifelike features. That one doll kicked off a full-blown fascination.

Once Moore and Willis split, things snowballed. Her collection grew fast—and a little out of hand. There were so many that she even gave them their own house. That’s next-level devotion. One of her all-time top picks is the Gene Marshall fashion doll.

Those silver-screen starlets in miniature. These stylish figures wear outfits inspired by ‘30s to ‘50s cinema. Old-school glam in 15.5 inches of detail. In a 2019 Harper’s Bazaar interview, the Hollywood beauty explained her love for all things with tiny faces: “I love figurative art. And when I look at the little faces of things that I have, whether they’re like little animals or little something or others. I’ve always got little faces looking at me.

She continued: “If you go up and look at my carry-on bag, I have a little bear, and I have a little Dil Pickles, you know, from Rugrats? I usually have a monkey in my purse too. It started with one I call purse monkey.

Where she goes—they go. For Moore, they’re not just knick-knacks. They’re reminders. Of fun. But not everyone was charmed. For instance, her third hubby, Ashton Kutcher, was completely spooked. The guy grew up watching Chucky, so having a mini army of dolls nearby? Not ideal.

“They upset me – I saw Chucky! These things freak me out, man, and she’s got like thousands of them. They’re everywhere – and they’re freaky,” he told Conan O’Brien (via Digital Spy).

Still, Demi didn’t flinch. She kept collecting. At 62, she’s proving that staying playful never goes out of style. So the next time someone says dolls are for kids? Just smile and point to Demi. She’s got the last laugh—and a $2 million doll squad to back it up.

