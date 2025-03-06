Demi Moore is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood. Ever since her debut with the 1981 movie Choices, Moore has had a glorious filmography with acclaimed and commercially successful films like Parasite, About Last Night, The Seventh Sign, We’re No Angels, Ghost, Indecent Proposal, Disclosure, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Bobby, Mr Books, Flawless, Margin Call and Songbird. Her career saw a stupendous resurgence with the 2024 film The Substance. The movie won her a tremendous critical acclaim, including an Oscar nomination. However, she lost the Best Actress award to Mikey Madison (Anora). But her rich legacy when it comes to her filmography remains untouched. Here’s looking at her stellar net worth and assets.

Demi Moore’s Assets

Apart from her movies, a significant amount of her net worth comes from her real estate investments and brand endorsements. According to Lifestyle Asia, Demi Moore’s divorce from Bruce Willis in 2000 was also one of the most expensive Hollywood divorces wherein the latter paid a whopping 90 million. She had bought a USD 8 million worth penthouse in 1990 with her then-husband Bruce in New York City. According to Architectural Digest, she sold the property for USD 45 million in 2017.

Demi also received a 10.5-acre property in Idaho post her divorce which consists of 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. The St Elmo’s Fire actress purchased a Beverly Hills house worth USD 3.4 million worth in 2003. She is furthermore the owner of luxury cars like the 1967 Ford Mustang, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and the Lamborghini Urus.

Demi Moore’s Net Worth

Demi Moore happens to be the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. She was also one of the first actresses to champion for equal pay for women in the film industry. Her top 3 paychecks for her movies include Striptease (USD 12.5 million), G.I. Jane (USD 11 million), and The Scarlet Letter/The Juror (USD 7 million).

Her remuneration for the movie Disclosure was around USD 6 million. Her paychecks for films like Indecent Proposal and A Few Good Men also remained between 5 to 3 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Demi Moore’s net worth as of 2025 is USD 200 million. Well, the actress might have lost that Oscar but there is certainly no stopping for her when it comes to the bankability game.

